Driver who failed to give breath specimens jailed for four months

A man has been jailed for four months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for failing to give two specimens of breath after being suspected of drink-driving.

Vincent Cardle, 49, was also banned from the road for two years following the incident at Hawick police station on March 23.

Cardle, of Howegate, Hawick, also admitted failing to stop following an accident in his home town’s Old Manse Lane and driving with no insurance and licence.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson took into account Cardle’s previous convictions before imposing a prison sentence.