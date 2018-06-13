Drink-driver stopped on Kelso bypass almost four times limit

A support worker found to be almost four times the legal alcohol limit while driving on the Kelso bypass has been banned from the road for 14 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Liam Wallis, 31, of Victoria Place, Kelso, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 80 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on the A698 road at the town’s Sainsbury’s roundabout on April 6.

He also admitted having no insurance.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said police officers noted Wallis driving with only his side-lights on at 12.10am.

He said: “This was spotted at the Sainsbury’s roundabout, and he was followed onto the Jedburgh road, which he turned off before getting out of the car and walking away.

“Officers soon caught up with him, and it was clear he was under the influence of alcohol.”

Wallis, representing himself in court, said it was a “one-off stupid mistake”.

In addition to being banned, he was fined £275 for drinking and driving and another £100 for no insurance.