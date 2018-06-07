Drink-driver caught at Heriot was nearly five times limit

A motorist caught driving along the A7 in the Borders while almost five times the legal alcohol limit has been banned from the road for 14 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Heather Condon had a breath-alcohol count of 103 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, when tested after being stopped by the police at Heriot on March 9 last year.

The 42-year-old, of Moss Place, Livingston, West Lothian, had denied that offence but was found guilty after a trial.

In addition to being disqualified, she was fined £400.