Doonies on top at Jethart Ba’

We’re still waiting to hear from organisers on the final results from yesterday’s Jethart ba’, but it’s fair to say that the local tradition may have some new worldwide supporters.

Our Facebook Live post from the boys’ event was watched an incredible 32,000 times, with viewers checking in from as far afield as Hawaii and Mumbai in India.

They will have seen the Doonies have the better of things ... perhaps not a complete surprise as they had several factors in their favour, i.e. more members and a significantly easier (downhill) route to their target area.

However, each ba’ was competed for with no small measure of pride and spirit.

There were some worries with the rise in vehicles on the roads with the Denholm road being closed ... and at one point some of the men collided with a passing car when pulling away from a ruck, which could easily have had a worse ending. The incident was caught on film above.

Read the full report in this week’s Southern Reporter, and we’ll bring you the result when we get it.