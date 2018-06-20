Do unpaid work or face jail, Hawick court order shirker told

A man has been warned he will be sent to prison if he does not complete unpaid work required as part of a community payback order.

Steven Gorman, 24, of Eildon Road, Hawick, has failed to complete an order involving 180 hours’ work after being convicted of assault at Jedburgh Sheriff Court in May 2016.

He has been given extra time to complete the order, but sheriff Peter Paterson branded him “lazy” and said he did not think Gorman wanted to do the work.

The sheriff added: “If you don’t do the work, you will go to jail.”

Sentence was deferred on three other matters until August 6.