Disturbance outside party in Peebles leads to £130 fine

Causing a disturbance outside a house party in Peebles cost a 20-year-old man a fine of £130.

Cameron Duncan, of Eliot’s Park in Peebles, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing.

That offence was committed in Gibson’s Place in Peebles on June 23.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told Duncan’s girlfriend had become very intoxicated and the pair had been locked out of a property, prompting him to start shouting and swearing, much to the alarm of neighbours.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client believed his partner’s drink had been spiked and he was concerned about her condition, and that was what had led to his foul-mouthed outburst.