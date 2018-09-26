Dinner pays for Marie Curie nurse

The 20th annual Borders Change Foundation Charity Dinner, held at the Carfraemill Hotel earlier this month, raised more than £25,700, covering the cost of a new Marie Curie nurse for more than a year solely in the Borders.

The dinner, enjoyed by almost 200 people, was organised by James and Elaine Marjoribanks, and also raised £825 for Doddie Weir’s MND charity.

Over its 20-year stretch, the dinner has raised nearly £440,000 for all sorts of health-related causes in the region.

Mr Marjoribanks said: “The generosity of those at the dinner was unbelievable and they all helped by buying fantastic auction prizes, that were once again very kindly donated, and contributing to the raffle.

“Elaine and I would like to personally thank all those that all those who, through their continued generosity, make this charity dinner the success that it really is. To be able to provide an extra Marie Curie nurse in the Borders will make such a difference to many people’s lives.”

Angela Davidson, the Marie Curie community fundraiser for the Borders, said: “Last year in the Borders, our local Marie Curie Nurses, provided care to 71 patients, over 429 visits.

“A visit is normally an overnight nine-hour shift, starting at 10pm and working through the night, finishing at 8am.

This equates to 4,290 hours of nursing care at a cost to the charity of £20 per hour. This means that it cost Marie Curie £85,800 to provide our service in the Borders alone. That is why this fantastic donation from the Borders Change Foundation means such a lot and will make a tremendous difference in the region.”

For more information on Marie Curie, please visit www.mariecurie.org.uk or call 0800 090 2309.