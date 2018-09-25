Deputy Lieutenant cuts ribbon at refurbished Craikhope Outdoor Centre

New life has been breathed into an abandoned building in the Craik Forest which was officially opened on Saturday following months of work to bring it back to its former glory.

Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale Deputy Lieutenant Kirsty Dunlop cut the ribbon at the revamped Craikhope Outdoor Centre amid a day of celebrations.

Alastair, Iona and Archie Butlin enjoying the activities at Craikhope Outdoor centre.

Andre Santos, a trust director for the centre, said: “The day went really well. Everyone enjoyed the food and the archery, and we’ve had some booking enquiries off the back of it.”

Owned by the Forestry Commission, the centre had laid empty for three years before Craikhope Community Interest Company, the trading arm of outdoors charity In2Venture, took on the lease last year.

Volunteers have spent months refurbishing the building as well as adding new storage and an archery facility to the centre, which is available now for group bookings.

Field trips will also be arranged, with a rock climbing day at Headend Quarry in Carlisle scheduled for on October 7.

Barbara Lawton, Karla Suchacki and Tamzin Growden at a willow dome gifted to the centre and built by Tamzin's husband David.

“We have 12 places available and it is open for anyone between the ages of eight and 16,” Mr Santos said.

For more information email enquiries@craikhope.co.uk or call 01750 707007.