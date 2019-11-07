Denholm’s bonfire night is no damp squib

Adele Stewart, Brooke Megahy and Niamh Stewart from Hawick at Denholm.

Though wet weather ahead of the village’s annual Guy Fawkes’ celebrations on Tuesday night threatened to turn the event into a damp squib, villagers rallied around to ensure it was a blazing success.

The event was once again run by the Auld Cross Keys Inn’s owners, Karen Massey and David Bennet, and the Denholm Feuars and Householders’ Council, organised the colourful fireworks display and the community bonfire-building respecitvely.

And despite the sodden bonfire needing a bit of work to take hold, once it was away, the packed village green gathered around it before the fireworks display was set off from behind the pub.

Photos are online here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/pictures-ancrum-and-denholm-bonfire-night-celebrations-878667

Karen said: “We had a really amazing night in Denholm, and for that thanks must go to everybody who helped organise it and who came along.

“They had to work really hard to get the bonfire lit, but once again a great team effort ensured another successful event.

“Thanks to the community council, feuars, David Telford Forestry and G-Sport Auto Centres who helped with donations and on the night to make sure everything went smoothly.