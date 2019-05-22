Denholm’s annual fair returns to the green this weekend

Organisers of the annual May fair in Denholm have lined up a packed programme of events for this year’s event, which returns on Saturday.

A car boot sale begins on the green at 9am, and refreshments are on offer in the village hall from noon.

Musical from Hawick Scout Pipe Band kicks off the afternoon entertainment at 12pm, before dancing around the maypole follows on the green at 12.45pm.

Abbey Brass, from Jedburgh, will play at 1pm and a fun dog show begins at 1.30pm.

A five-a-side football tournament follows at 2pm, with registration on the green from 1.30pm.

Throughout the day the Rulewater Alpacas will be there for visitors to meet, and there will be games, stalls, food vendors and putting on the village green.