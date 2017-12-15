Date set for by-election for Selkirkshire council seat

A date has been set for a by-election to be held for a replacement for Michelle Ballantyne as one of Selkirkshire’s three ward councillors on Scottish Borders Council.

It will be held on Thursday, February 22, and an electronic count will take place the following day.

Mrs Ballantyne, 55, resigned as a councillor at the start of this month after being sworn in as a Conservative list MSP for South Scotland in May.

The mother of six had held that seat since 2012.

The ward’s other councillors are Gordon Edgar and Elaine Thornton-Nicol.

To request a nomination pack, email elections@scotborders.gov.uk or call 01835 825005. The deadline for nominations is Monday, January 22.

Council chief executive Tracey Logan will be returning officer.

Mrs Ballantyne, formerly leader of the council’s Conservative group, took over Rachael Hamilton’s list seat at Holyrood after her predecessor resigned to stand, successfully, for the Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire constituency seat in June, a vacancy created, in turn, by John Lamont moving on to become MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk that same month.