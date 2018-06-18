Darren aims to help Borders General Hospital stroke ward with darts event cash

A £300 cheque has been handed over to Borders General Hospital’s stroke ward as a result of the Gala Only Darts League’s annual charity tournament, hosted by Niki’s Bar.

More than 40 players turned up to grace the oche in this singles event, Joe Spence emerging triumphant and then handing Darren Thomson the honour of deciding who would benefit from the funds raised.

Last year, at the age of 20, Darren suffered a stroke while he was recovering from an operation and was admitted to the BGH on June 5. His condition deteriorated and the following day he was transferred to the Western General in Edinburgh where he remained in intensive care until mid-September.

After showing slight signs of progress, Darren was transferred back to the BGH in October where he spent the next two months in the stroke ward. Although 24/7 care is still required for Darren, he is now at home with his dad, Phil, giving up his own job to become Darren’s full-time carer.

Darren is pictured centre with, from left, stroke ward staff Kieran Burt and Susan Curry – then Joe Spence and Phil Thomson – and staff members Emma Pretswell, Paul Caldwell and Stacey Wylie.