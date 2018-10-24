Damaged cars were bound for customers in the Borders

Two Borders motorists awaiting delivery of brand new Range Rovers will have to wait a little longer after a lorry driver underestimated the height of his vehicle load when going under a railway bridge in Perth.

That mishap occurred at 8.30am yesterday when the vehicle transporter towing the 4x4s – some still in their plastic wrapping –got caught, the roofs of some of the luxury cars being ripped off.

Gareth Ruddock, 40, saw the accident, and he said: “I was just there dropping my wife off at the station and I did a double take. There are some open-topped cars now. Some of them still had their plastic on. They must have been getting delivered.”

The Southern understands two of the cars at the back of the top row were heading for Lloyd Land Rover in Kelso and that one of its customers had been waiting for their new car for over a year.

Police have confirmed that no one was injured in the collision.