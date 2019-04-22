Would-be thief flees after challenge from Galashiels victim

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who attempted to rob a woman in Galashiels this month.

The would-be thief harassed the woman who was walking along the town’s Melrose Road at around 1am on Sunday, April 14.

He asked her to hand over her handbag and fled from the area after the woman refused and challenged him.

He is described as white, between 25 and 30-years-old with a very slim build, short black hair and wearing a grey zip-up hooded top with a small logo on the chest.

Anyone with information can contact Galashiels Police Station on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 469 of April 14.