Women fined a total of £215 over attack in Galashiels town centre

Two women involved in disturbances in Galashiels town centre have been fined at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Tammy Strafford, 26, pleaded guilty to assaulting Laura Weir by seizing her by the hair in the town’s Overhaugh Street on December 30 and pulling her to the ground then punching her in the face.

Her co-accused and former partner Natalie McMurdo, 22, admitted behaving in a disorderly manner and struggling with the same woman in the town’s Market Square shortly afterwards.

Sheriff Vinit Khurana fined Strafford, of Bridge Street in Galashiels, £180 and McMurdo, of Meigle Street in Galashiels, £135.