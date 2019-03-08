Woman targeted by phone fraudster claiming to work for council

A Peebles woman who believed she was being given a council tax refund has been conned out of money over the phone.

She is the third person to be stung by telephone fraudsters in the past month.

The woman received bogus calls yesterday from a man claiming to be from Scottish Borders Council.

He told he she was due a council tax refund and asked for her bank card details.

These were shared and the woman later discovered money had been taken from her account.

The local authority says it will never call people to either refund or demand council tax payments.

Police Scotland is urging Borderers to remain vigilant.

Police constable Nick Walker said: “Please be very wary of unsolicited phone calls and never give personal details including bank or credit card details.

“Terminate the call and contact the organisation using the number you would normally contact them on not the number given by the caller.”