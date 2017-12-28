Woman’s threat to burn down hospital

A woman has admitted threatening to burn down the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

Nikitta James, 29, formerly of Branxholme Road in Hawick, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and acting aggressively aggressively on August 31.

Five days later, she was involved in a disturbance at Hawick Town Hall and was shouting and swearing and making abusive comments.

James pleaded guilty to both offences at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Defence lawyer Sophie Russell said James was suicidal at the time and was feeling desperate when she attended the hospital.

Ms Russell said: “She has attended at Hawick Town Hall and at Borders General Hospital on a number of occasions since then and, as far as I am aware, there has been no repetition of this behaviour.

“It was a bit of a boiling point for her at the time.”

She added James had made significant attempts to address her problems since then.

Sentence was deferred until January 29 for background reports.