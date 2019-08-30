Woman owns up to causing disturbance in ambulance on way from Hawick to Melrose

Background reports have been ordered on a woman involved in a fracas while being transported to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

Grace Smith, 42, of Fisher Avenue in Hawick, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in an ambulance on the A7 at Ashkirk on November 2.

She admitted shouting and swearing, struggling with police officers and running away from an ambulance on an unlit road during the hours of darkness.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the accused reported that she had been assaulted by being hit in the face in a Hawick pub.

She had complained of having a sore face and was intoxicated, but there was no evidence of an assault, the court heard.

The fiscal said that an ambulance was summoned to take Smith to the Borders General Hospital, but at 9.15pm, while it was about five miles north of Hawick, paramedics called the police because she was being unruly.

Mr Fraser said the ambulance had to stop because of her conduct, and Smith jumped out of it and ran off along the road.

Ambulance personnel then ran after her and escorted her back to the vehicle.

Mr Fraser said: “Police officers arrived, and her behaviour was described as emotional and volatile.

“She started struggling with police and had to be placed in handcuffs.”

He added that Smith stated that if she was let out, she would kill herself.

A cigarette lighter was found in her underwear, and she intended to cut herself with it, she said.

Sentence was deferred until Tuesday, September 17.