Woman made threats in row over dog

A 35-year-old woman has been fined £270 at Selkirk Sheriff Court after admitting making threats of violence towards her former partner during a row about a dog.

Angela Orr pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause Adam Cockburn fear and alarm by repeatedly sending text messages to him including threats of violence.

That offence happened at a cottage near Kelso between June 21 and June 25.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the couple had been in a relationship he described as volatile for about four years.

He said: “They appear to have fallen out over a dog involved with them.”

The fiscal then listed the offensive and threatening messages Orr sent to him.

Her lawyer explained that the couple separated in January last year and that his client had custody of the dog.

He added that they had come to an agreement that he would look after it for a short while, but the dog was never returned to her.

Orr, a nail technician of Windsor Square, Penicuik, Midlothian, was told by sheriff John Cook that a lady of her age “should know better”.