Woman faces dangerous driving charge after collision on A7

A motorist has been accused of driving dangerously on the A7 at Teviothead.

Barbara Martin, 65, of Eskdail Street, Langholm, is charged with overtaking a lorry in the face of three oncoming vehicles forcing them to take evasive action and causing them to leave the road and then colliding with the trailer of a lorry.

The charge states that she was injured and the trailer and four vehicles were damaged in the incident on March 22.

The case was continued without plea at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until July 8.