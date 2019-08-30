Woman admits having had knuckleduster on her while out in Hawick

A woman found in possession of a knuckleduster has been ordered to behave herself for the next six months.

Claire Condie, 30, pleaded guilty to having that offensive weapon on her in North Bridge Street in Hawick on February 19.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton told Jedburgh Sheriff Court that Condie had been arrested in relation to another matter, and following a search, the knuckleduster, said to be only a small one, was found attached to a set of keys.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said: “She was given this item and put it on her key-ring and did not think much about it.”

Mr Patrick added that Condie, of Allars Bank in Hawick, is now in far better condition than she used to be as she has overcome a previous drugs problem.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he would defer sentence for six months for good behaviour and hand out a small fine then if she manages to behave herself in the meantime.

He warned Condie that if she lapses back into her old ways, the matter will be treated differently, however.