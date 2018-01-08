Woman admits bottle attack on partner

A 57-year-old woman has appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and admitted striking her partner repeatedly on the head with a bottle to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Linda Gallagher pleaded guilty to that attack on Robert Terras, leaving him needing 13 stitches, at Pease Bay Caravan Park at Cockburnspath on New Year’s Day.

The court was told she had no previous convictions, and defence lawyer Ray Megson said there was a background to the case which would become evident once reports were compiled.

Sentence was deferred until February 19 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for a criminal justice social work report, and Gallagher was granted bail in the meantime.