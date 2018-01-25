Woman accused of stabbing partner ‘repeatedly’ in Gala

A 36-year-old woman will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of stabbing her partner repeatedly to the body to his severe injury.

Sharon Boyle pleaded not guilty to that offence, alleged to have happened at a house in Bridge Street, Galashiels, on March 27.

A trial date has been set for February 15.

Boyle, of Buckhaven, Fife, pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching her bail by being in contact with Dean Campbell on December 13 despite a court order preventing her from doing so.

Sentence was deferred until the outcome of the trial.