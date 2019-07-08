Witnesses sought after vandals target cars at Hawick wedding

The vandalism of four cars parked outside a wedding reception at the weekend is being investigated by police.

The vehicles, parked outside Hawick Rugby Club’s Mansfield Road clubrooms were damaged late at night on Saturday, July 6.

A Skoda Fabia, Volkswagen Lupo, Hyundair Terracan and a Vauxhall Astra had their windows damaged.

It is believed their owners had been attending a wedding reception in the club rooms that evening and the alarm was raised just after midnight.

Police are appealing for information and anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 0239 of July 7.