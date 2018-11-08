Witnesses sought after spate of break-ins and thefts from businesses

Two cars have been stolen and four businesses targeted in raids across the Borders.

Police are appealing for information after four businesses in Earlston, Newtown and St Boswells were broken into overnight on Tuesday November 6.

A silver Volkswagan Golf GT Bluemotion with the registration plate DA64 GPK was stolen from Rogers Building firm’s yard in the Station Road area of Earlston between 7pm and 6.30am this morning.

A second car, a green Toyota Hilus, with registration AU12 TEC, was stolen alongside a three-figure sum of cash, from a garage in Charlesfield Industrial Estate, St Boswells.

Two further incidents happened in the Waverley Place area of Newton St Boswells where more than £2,000 worth of cleaning products were stolen from one premises, and a second premises was broken into but had nothing taken from it.

Police are treating the incident as linked and anyone with any information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples from Galashiels CID said: “This has been a brazen theft of vehicles, goods and cash and we believe those involved have targeted these premises.

“Our inquiries are at an early stage, however we believe the suspects to include at least three men.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles or behaviour in the areas in the days prior to the thefts, or has any information that can help our enquiries, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“I would ask the public to report any sightings of the stolen vehicles, and be mindful that the registration plates may since have changed.

“Anyone with any information that can help with our enquiries is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101, quoting incident numbers 0430 (Station Road, Earlston), 0628 (Charlesfield) or 0883 (Waverley Place) of November 7.

Alternatively a report can be submitted to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.