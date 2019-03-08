Witnesses sought after daylight break-in on village street

Police are appealing for information after a daylight break-in at a home in Newcaslteon last yesterday.

Entry was forced into the rear of a house in North Hermitage Street at around 1.15pm on Thursday, March 7, but it appears nothing was stolen.

Segreant Paul Begley said: “This incident occurred during broad daylight, and while Newcastleton is a small town, there is potential that someone will have observed what happened or seen those responsible in the area prior to the break-in.

“If you remember seeing any suspicious activity in North Hermitage Street on Thursday afternoon, or if you have any other information relevant to our ongoing investigation, then please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland, quoting incident number 1754 of March 7, by calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.