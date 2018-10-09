Witness sought after two cars stolen from Jedburgh

Police are appealing for witnesses after two cars were stolen in Jedburgh last night.

Both cars were stolen from homes in the Dounehill area of Howdenburn between yesterday afternoon and early this morning.

A grey Mazda 3 with registration number LS60 XKP was last seen about 8.30pm on Tuesday, October 8 and silver Ford B-Max with registration number SK67 EKJ, was last seen earlier that day around 3.30pm

A police spokesman said: “If you have any information regarding either of these incidents please contact us on 101 using incident number 0469 of October 9.

“Alternatively if you have any information about this, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

“Residents in the Scottish Borders are reminded following these incidents to remain vigilant.

“Ensure that you lock and secure your vehicle in the evening, and ensure that you put the keys in a secure location.”