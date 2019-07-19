Witness appeal issued after racist abuse on Borders Railway train

Police are appealing for witnesses to help them track down a train traveller alleged to have directed racist abuse at two fellow passengers.

That incident occurred on a Borders Railway train heading from Edinburgh’s Waverley station to Galashiels between 2pm and 2.20pm on Thursday, July 11.

The alleged offender is reported to have become racially abusive towards another man despite there being children present.

He is said to have sworn during a racist tirade and told his victim: “Get back to your own country.”

The suspect left the train at Galashiels, as did his victim, accompanied by his young daughter at the time.

The suspect continued to abuse the victim even fter he got off the service, resulting in a scuffle.

The same suspect was also seen being racially abusive towards another man on the train.

The alleged offender is described as white and of medium build, with short, dark brown hair.

He was unshaven and was wearing a T-shirt, an oversized blue hoodie with a zip-up front and dark trousers and trainers.

The train he and his victim were travelling on was that day’s 1.24pm service from Edinburgh Waverley to Galashiels.

British Transport Police officers would like to speak to any witnesses to this incident, and they say they would especially like to take a statement from the second man said to have been racially abused.

Potential witnesses can contact officers by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting reference No 330 of July 11.