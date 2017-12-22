Witness appeal after Earlston break-ins

Borders police are appealing for witnesses following two break-ins within Earlston.

Both incidents happened overnight between Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21, at premises on the High Street.

Staff at the Bakehouse in the High Street contacted police after entry was forced to the store and a three-figure sum of cash was stolen.

The Walter Donaldson and Son butcher shop was also targeted during this time period, resulting in a garage being broken into and over £2,000 worth of power tools being stolen.

Detective Sergeant Stevie Halls from Galashiels CID said: “Given the proximity of both businesses we believe the same individuals may be responsible.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity should contact us immediately, and anyone who can help us identify the culprits is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101 and quote incident numbers 460 and 471 of the 21st December. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.