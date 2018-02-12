Witness appeal after deliberate fire at Spar shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire was started deliberately in Galashiels yesterday (Sunday).

A waste bin was set alight at the back of the Spar shop in the town’s Marigold Bank at around 2am.

Officers believe two men set fire to one bin with flames spreading to another two bins causing damage to the external wall of the building.

Now Police Scotland are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious between 1.50am and 2.10am on Sunday morning to get in touch.

Constable Charlie Doyle, of Hawick police station, said: “We take wilful fire-raising extremely seriously and we are asking anyone with information to please get in contact.

“Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the vicinity of the Spar shop in Marigold Bank is asked to contact us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 1111 of February 11.”