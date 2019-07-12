Witness appeal after car set alight in A7 layby between Selkirk and Galashiels

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was set on fire in a layby on the A7 between Selkirk and Galashiels.

A silver Ford Galaxy, with the registration number NL07 XOW, was found alight just after 11pm on Wednesday, July 10, on The Edinburgh-Carlisle road about three miles north of Selkirk, near the Abbotsford lunction.

Detective constable Bruce Dodds, of the community investigation department at Galashiels police station, said: “We would urge anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously or walking on or near to the roadway around 11pm to contact police.”

Potential witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 4,705 of July 10.