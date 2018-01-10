Witness appeal after attempted phone theft in Kelso

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted theft in Kelso.

The incident happened at around 7.50 pm on Monday, January 8, at the rear of a block of flats in Inchmyre, where a male approached a 45-year-old man and attempted steal his mobile phone.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace this individual.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and was wearing a dark woollen hat, dark jacket and bottoms and dark woollen gloves.

Constable Gavin Liddle of Kelso Police Station said: “Fortunately, the victim was uninjured and the perpetrator made off empty-handed, but we are still treating this matter seriously.

“Anyone who was in the Inchymyre area on Monday evening and saw anything suspicious, who has information that can assist with our inquiries, or who recognises the description of the suspect is urged to contact Kelso Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3074 of January 8, or an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.