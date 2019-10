Contacting a former partner via WhatsApp in defiance of a court order has resulted in a £150 fine for a 39-year-old man.

Philip Cossar, of Bank Street in Galashiels, pleaded guilty to breaching bail on August 10 by using the messaging service.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow told Selkirk Sheriff Court: “He declared his love for her on WhatsApp, but when she did not respond, he lost his cool and sent her an abusive message.”