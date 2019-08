A man has admitted a VAT fraud involving £25,000.

Mark Watson, 51, pleaded guilty to being involved in fraudulent evasion of value added tax to the tune of £25,000 at his home in Westruther between June 2013 and September 2016.

He submitted false VAT returns in order to claim repayments he wasn’t entitled to.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court for background reports.