A student found to be four times the legal alcohol limit for driving on the A72 road at Neidpath Castle, near Peebles, has been banned from the road for 12 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Liam Thompson, 19, of St Mungo’s Lea in West Linton, was also fined £250.

He pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 88 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, on April 24.