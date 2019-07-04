Warning issued after fake £50 notes handed over in Borders shops

Borders businesses are being warned of counterfeit bank notes doing the rounds in the region.

Police received reports of shoppers attempting to pass counterfeit £50 notes in shops in Earlston and St Boswells this week.

A police spokeswoman said: “On Tuesday, July 2, fake Bank of England £50 notes were handed over to shops in Earlston and St Boswells to buy various goods.

“Staff contacted police after realising the money was not genuine and we’re investigating to identify those responsible.

“Other stores and premises are advised to be vigilant and take care when scrutinising any cash used during a transaction.”

Anyone with information about counterfeit money can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.