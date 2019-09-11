Walkerburn jewellery thief jailed for further eight months

A jewellery thief has been jailed for eight months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Declan Russell, 20, of Edinburgh, admitted breaking into a house in Walkerburn’s Park Avenue on January 16 and stealing jewellery.

A neighbour noticed suspicious activity at the house and alerted police, so they were waiting for Russell’s car when it reached Peebles, the court heard.

A car chase ensued and Russell left five vehicles damaged after hitting speeds of 83mph in a 30mph zone in Edinburgh Road in Peebles prior to crashing the BMW he was driving and having to be cut out of it by firefighters.

Russell is already serving a jail sentence and isn’t due to be released until December for motoring offences connected with the same incident.

He was jailed for 20 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court in April after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified and uninsured, as well as dangerous driving.