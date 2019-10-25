Walkerburn 36-year-old fined £300 for attacking disabled man in wheelchair in Tweedbank

A man has been fined £300 for assaulting a disabled person in a wheelchair during a row over an unpaid debt.

William McConnell, 36, of Park Avenue in Walkerburn, pleaded guilty to striking the man with a pole repeatedly to the head and body at Cherry Park in Tweedbank on August 21.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told there was a confrontation between the two men in the garden of the property and the man in the wheelchair was also armed, with a knife and metal pole.

McConnell grabbed the pole off the man and struck him several times with it, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had been repeatedly asking for money he said he was owed and had decided to force the issue.

He added: “It is not as bad as it looks like on the charge.”