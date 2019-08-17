Walker left injured by dog attack in Peebles

Police are appealing for witnesses to a dog attack in Peebles to come forward.

A pedestrian walking along the footpath linking Eliot’s Park and Rosetta Road was bitten around 2.10pm on Sunday, August 11.

That attack – by a black and brown dachshund-type dog said to be large for its breed – left the walker with a calf injury requiring medical treatment.

The owner of the dog involved is described as a white woman about 5ft 2in tall, in her early fifties, of heavy build and bespectacled, with short dark hair.

She was wearing dark-coloured clothing and had a second dog with her, said to be small, dark in colour and long-haired.

Any witnesses able to help police track down the dog owner are asked to call Peebles police station, in Rosetta Road, on 101, quoting incident number 0849 of August 12.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org