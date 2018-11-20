Vandal damage forces toilet closures in Peebles

Two public toilet facilities in Peebles are closed for repairs after being targeted by vandals last weekend.

Between 6pm on Friday, November 16 and 9am the following morning, toilet seats and a handwashing unit were damaged at the facilities in School Brae. The following night between 6pm and 9am on the Sunday morning, toilet seats and a toilet bowl were smashed at the East Station car park conveniences.

Both facilities will be closed until repairs are completed and police are appealing for information.

“Community sergeant Duncan Marker said: “Malicious acts of vandalism like this not only have a damaging effect on the community, but also those visiting the town.

“I would encourage anyone who may know anything about these mindless acts to pass this on to either police or Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information should call Peebles Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1930 of November, 19, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.