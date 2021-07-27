Councillor Jim Brown has called for vandals to be caught.

The toilets, between Canongate and Abbey Place, were subject to yet more wanton vandalism on Sunday, July 25, between 4pm and 5pm.

On this occasion someone damaged the sanitiser dispensers by setting them alight.

And there was even evidence of attempts to burn toilet paper.

Fire service officers were contacted by a member of the public and the fire was controlled.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “These public toilets have been targeted numerous times since the start of 2021 where person/s have caused damage by forcing the door and breaking the lock, smashing tiles, breaking sanitiser dispensers and taps, causing water damage.

“If you saw anything or know anything about this incident or previous damage caused then please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 2803 of the 25th July 2021.”

Alternatively If you have any information about this, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Jedburgh councillor Jim Brown has also for action after the town’s public toilets have been systematically vandalised over the course of the past year, with an estimated £1,500 worth of damage.