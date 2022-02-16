Vale of Leithen stand set on fire by vandals

The fire was started in the Victoria Park stand on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3pm on Saturday, February 12, when the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to a report of a fire at the Vale of Leithen Football Club in Victoria Park, Hall Street, in the town.

It was also reported to police that the stand had also been vandalised with obscene graffiti.

The team didn’t have a game on Saturday, as they travelled to play Celtic B on Sunday, losing 4-0.

Vale of Leithen chairman Stuart Robertson.

This was just the latest in a series of vandal attacks at the ground.

Club chairman Stuart Robertson said: “It’s really disheartening, as we’re all volunteers.

"It used to just happen on school holidays, but it’s going on all the time now.

"There’s drink involved, certainly, and there’s sexual things going on as well.

"We’re lucky in a way that it’s a concrete stand with a metal roof, as if it was wooden it would have been gone.

"It seems the only way we can stop this is if we erect a fence all round, but that would be costly.”

Police Constable Ruaridh Nairn, of the Scottish Borders Community Action Team, said: “Fortunately no one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, but the damage will be costly to repair.”