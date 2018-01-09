UPDATE: Missing Gala man found safe and well

There’s relief for the many family and friends who have been looking for Galashiels 29-year-old Alan (Evvie) Everett, who has been found safe and well after dropping off the radar at the weekend.

Police had joined in the search for the medical technician at NHS Borders as he had failed to contact anyone since the weekend.

A story put on this site about an hour ago, highlighting the search, has been shared 177 times.

However, in the past hour, his brother Duncan posted on Facebook that all was well.

He wrote: “That’s my Bro been found. Thanks to everyone who’s been helping trying to find him and for your concerns!!!”