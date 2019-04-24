Unpaid work order issued to Peebles 21-year-old caught with £780 worth of cannabis

A woman found in possession of cannabis with a street value of £780 has been ordered to carry out 175 hours’ unpaid work at Selkirk Sheriff Court,

Amy Brash, 21, admitted being in possession of the class-B drug with intent to supply in Innerleithen Road in Peebles on December 13 last year.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, said the police, after stopping her car, could smell cannabis as they spoke to the accused through its window.

A total of 26 wraps of cannabis were recovered.

Defence lawyer Robert More said Brash, of Peebles, had intended to share the drugs with her partner.

A community payback order was imposed involving unpaid work as an alternative to custody.