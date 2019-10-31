Unpaid work order for heroin possession issued to 36-year-old found unconscious in Galashiels

A 36-year old man found unconscious at Galashiels transport interchange at 3pm was in possession of heroin, Selkirk Sheriff Court has been told.

Michael Ledgerwood, of Priory Hill in Coldstream, was found to have two wraps of the class-A drug, valued at £20, on him after being treated by the emergency services on May 18.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of wine together valued at £10 from the Co-op store in Coldstream on July 7.

Ledgerwood was ordered to carry out 70 hours’ unpaid work as an alternative to custody.