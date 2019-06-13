Unpaid work for teenager who punched 16-year-old at Eyemouth festival

A teenager who carried out an assault during the Eyemouth Herring Queen celebrations has been ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to punching a 16-year-old male in the face, knocking him to the ground, in Northburn Road, Eyemouth, on August 5, 2018.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said the accused had come from his home in Spittal to attend the festival celebrations and was among a group of young people who had been drinking alcohol.

He said an altercation took place and the teenager carried out the assault, but the victim declined medical attention.

The teenager’s lawyer said his client had reacted to a comment which had been made.