Unpaid work after leg was broken in a struggle

A 24-year-old man involved in a struggle in Galashiels town centre which resulted in his friend breaking his leg has been ordered to carry out 225 hours of unpaid work at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Greg Stewart pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Lawyers Brae, Galashiels, on July 8.

His lawyer said the pair had known each other all their lives and too much alcohol had been consumed. He added that his client did not set out to break his friend’s leg, but accepted his behaviour was reckless.

In addition to the unpaid work, Stewart, of Adersier, near Inverness, was ordered to pay £800 compensation to the leg-break victim.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told Stewart if it had been a stranger involved in the incident he would be going straight to prison. He said the sentences imposed were an alternative to custody.