Two men found dead in Galashiels houses in four days

The body of a man in his 60s was found in a property in Kirkbrae, Galashiels, on Monday.
The bodies of two men were found in different houses in Galashiels over the course of four days.

Borders police are treating the death of 33-year-old Galashiels man David Connolly as “unexplained but not suspicious”.

Mr Connolly’s body was discovered in a property in the town’s Winston Place on Friday, December 1.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders are investigating after the body of a 33-year-old man was discovered within an address in the Winston Place area of Galashiels on Friday, December 1.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Another man, as yet unnamed, was found in a property in the town’s Kirkbrae on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to an address in Kirkbrae in Galashiels on the evening of Monday, December 4, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man within. Officers gained entry and found a man in his 60s deceased.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but is not being treated as suspicious at this time, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Both deaths are understood to be drugs-related, but not linked to the drugs addicts who were admitted to the Borders General Hospital at the weekend after having taken what was purported to be heroin laced with fentanyl.