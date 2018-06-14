Two charged following Galashiels drug raids

Borders police conducted drug raids in Galashiels this week, which resulted in two arrests and the recovery of cannabis, heroin and cash.

Two people have been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act following the “proactive” police activity.

Officers carried out an intelligence-led search of an address in Kenilworth Avenue on Tuesday, June 12, where they recovered 50g of cannabis and more than £3,000 in cash.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with this seizure.

The following day, a search was undertaken at a home in Galapark, where personal quantities of cannabis and heroin were found within, resulting in a 47-year-old woman being arrested.

Both the man and woman will appear in court at a later date.

Inspector Tony Hodges, deputy local area commander for the Borders, said: “Both of these property searches came as a result of intelligence from the local community and yielded positive drugs recoveries.

“We are committed to tackling all forms of drugs crime and will act on all information we receive from the public.

“If you would like to report offences of this nature in your area, then please contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”