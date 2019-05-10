Two cars broken into in Galashiels town centre

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to help them catch the thieves responsible for breaking into two cars in Galashiels town centre this week

The cars targeted were parked in Lawyers’ Brae on Tuesday, May 7, and both had property stolen from within.

One, a grey Toyota Rav 4 was broken into between 9.50am and 10.25am and had a navy blue handbag taken from it.

The other, a blue Kia Ceed, was targeted between 8.30am and 3.40pm and had unspecified items stolen from it.

Potential witnesses are asked to call Galashiels police station on 101, quoting incident numbers 0960 or 2,247 of May 7, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.